ZEC suspends electoral activities

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has suspended all electoral activities forthwith in view of the declaration of the global coronavirus as a pandemic.

In a statement, ZEC Chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the suspension affects the ward 16 of Chiredzi Rural District Council which was scheduled on 4 April 2020.

"The suspension affects the conducting of a by-election which was due to be held in ward 16 of Chiredzi Rural District Council on 4 April 2020 and the filling of any other vacancy which may arise during this period. New dates for the conduct of any by-election will be notified in due course," she said.

Justice Chigumba said the commission is taking several precautionary measures to protect its employees and the general public from infection.

Election campaigns for the ward 16 were in full swing as political parties were getting ready for the polls and ZEC's position brings campaigns to a halt.

