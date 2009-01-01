Mnangagwa's cellphone stolen
Chamunorwa Tapa (45), who is employed by the President's Office as a driver to the President, was charged with theft.
Tapa pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 months in prison, five of which were suspended on condition of good behaviour. The other nine months were commuted to 315 hours of community service at Mabvuku Police Station.
Magistrate Joy Chikodzore heard that on March 12 this year, Mnangagwa hosted a field day at his farm in Kwekwe and received some gifts from various companies.
Among the items was an Itel A56 mobile phone.
The next day at Zimbabwe House during the reconciliation of the gifts, it was discovered that the mobile phone had gone missing.
An investigation was then conducted and two days ago at around 6pm, Tapa was then arrested while at State House.
He then led the police detectives to the recovery of the mobile phone from his son, Jonathan Magaya, in Mabvuku.
A district intelligence officer in President's Office, Simbarashe Mangezi, who was representing Mnangagwa, positively identified the stolen cellphone through its IMEI number.
