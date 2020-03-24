Home | World | Africa | Fatal accident at Mimosa mine
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
It is with deep regret that Mimosa Mining Company advises of a fatal accident at its mining location in Zvishavane.

On Tuesday the 24th of March 2020, Stephen Chizola (41) was barring down in 36 Level North when a rock fell and seriously injured him in the process.

First aid was promptly administered and Stephen was evacuated from underground. Unfortunately, he passed on upon admission at the mine clinic.

Stephen was engaged as a Face Preparation Supervisor. He began his service with Mimosa on the 29th of August 2019.

He leaves behind four children.

The Mimosa Board, management and staff would like to express their deepest and sincere condolences to Stephen's family, his relatives and friends.

A full investigation is now underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

Mimosa continues to urge all employees to exercise maximum diligence and reiterates its commitment to attaining ZERO HARM in all its activities.

