Home | World | Africa | ZIMRA takes measures to curb the spread of COVID-19

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is aware that due to the nature of the daily work and the positioning of our offices, stations and ports of entry, our staff are at high risk in terms of exposure to COVID-19, Corona virus. It is ZIMRA's top priority to safeguard our employees and our clients during this difficult time while we secure the necessary revenue for Government.

In line with the State of the Nation address by His Excellence, E.D Mnangagwa, on the Corona Virus and measures the government has taken, ZIMRA encourages clients to reduce physical visits to our offices.

In the interest of safeguarding employees, directed by the guidelines from the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of Health and Childcare, approaches and protocols implemented in other countries, ZIMRA has implemented measures to mitigate the likely impact and risks of this viral threat to operations and human life.

Current measures include but are not limited to:

All ZIMRA stations and offices maintaining critical skeleton staff

Staff have been provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizers

Staff have received awareness communication and operational guidelines

Staff work from home where practical

Staff interact with clients/agents via electronic means

In the case of suspected cases and or exposure amongst staff, the staff members in question are immediately quarantined and the Health

Officials are alerted

Stamping officers wear appropriate protective clothing during the processing of documents

As a mitigating measure against the spread of COVID-19 virus, clients are encouraged to access, utilise the available ZIMRA e-service

facilities on www.efiling.zimra.co.zw or www.zimra.co.zw and reduce the risks associated with travelling or handling physical documents

Clients can access the following services online:

Online registration in order to obtain a ZIMRA Business Partner Number (BP).

Online Submission of Tax Returns (currently Income Tax, PAYE, Value Added Tax, and Capital Gains Tax).

Online application for Tax Clearances (ITF263).

Online verification and validation of existing Tax Clearances (ITF263).

Viewing of Taxpayers' Accounts Status and Balances.

Online updating of information (submission of REV2 Form).

Use of the eTIP platform is mandatory.

Processing of the eTIP's to be done through the system and client to receive notification through SMS or email informing him/her of the

processed TIP and reference number.

All verifications of processed eTIP's are verified online.

No TIP applications are being accepted over the counter.

No manual TIP's are being issued.

All face-to-face meetings with clients are suspended, and the use of electronic means of communication is encouraged.For ZIMRA bank details, please visit the ZIMRA website www.zimra.co.zw.

ZIMRA encourages everyone to put their health and safety first at all times while remembering that responsible behavior at an individual level will help safeguard our loved ones, the community and the wider Zimbabwean society.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...