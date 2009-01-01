ZIMRA takes measures to curb the spread of COVID-19
- 3 hours 44 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
In line with the State of the Nation address by His Excellence, E.D Mnangagwa, on the Corona Virus and measures the government has taken, ZIMRA encourages clients to reduce physical visits to our offices.
In the interest of safeguarding employees, directed by the guidelines from the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of Health and Childcare, approaches and protocols implemented in other countries, ZIMRA has implemented measures to mitigate the likely impact and risks of this viral threat to operations and human life.Current measures include but are not limited to:
- All ZIMRA stations and offices maintaining critical skeleton staff
- Staff have been provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizers
- Staff have received awareness communication and operational guidelines
- Staff work from home where practical
- Staff interact with clients/agents via electronic means
- In the case of suspected cases and or exposure amongst staff, the staff members in question are immediately quarantined and the Health
- Officials are alerted
- Stamping officers wear appropriate protective clothing during the processing of documents
- As a mitigating measure against the spread of COVID-19 virus, clients are encouraged to access, utilise the available ZIMRA e-service
- facilities on www.efiling.zimra.co.zw or www.zimra.co.zw and reduce the risks associated with travelling or handling physical documents
Clients can access the following services online:
- Online registration in order to obtain a ZIMRA Business Partner Number (BP).
- Online Submission of Tax Returns (currently Income Tax, PAYE, Value Added Tax, and Capital Gains Tax).
- Online application for Tax Clearances (ITF263).
- Online verification and validation of existing Tax Clearances (ITF263).
- Viewing of Taxpayers' Accounts Status and Balances.
- Online updating of information (submission of REV2 Form).
- Use of the eTIP platform is mandatory.
- Processing of the eTIP's to be done through the system and client to receive notification through SMS or email informing him/her of the
- processed TIP and reference number.
- All verifications of processed eTIP's are verified online.
- No TIP applications are being accepted over the counter.
- No manual TIP's are being issued.
For ZIMRA bank details, please visit the ZIMRA website www.zimra.co.zw.
ZIMRA encourages everyone to put their health and safety first at all times while remembering that responsible behavior at an individual level will help safeguard our loved ones, the community and the wider Zimbabwean society.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles