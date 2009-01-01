Home | World | Africa | Chief Gwesela distressed over Coronavirus
Chief Gwesela distressed over Coronavirus



Zhombe chief Ntabazinduna Wait Gwesela expressed his distress over coronavirus speaking from his homestead in Zhombe today.

Gwesela highlighted how unprepared he is to curb the virus not to affect his people.

"I am very worried especially that we do not have the treatment of virus besides quarantine.

" Hence l fear for my villagers and l urge minimum travelling so that we avoid trespassers that would end up infecting others."

Gwesela also remarked that his area has mines that attract gold panners from different places so villagers are vulnerable.

However, Gwesela told Bulawayo24.com that he has conducted as many awareness and educative messages as possible.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

