UK Home Office and the most dangerous pandemic for a generation #COVID19
- 4 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
It's not only inhumane for UK Home Office to carry on detaining people in these circumstances, but it's actually a danger to public health, nationally. "The BBC understands that around 900 detainees were in the UK's immigration removal centres last Friday 20/03/20, after the release of 300 people last week." Talk about double standards this is on the next level. The release of a few leads to an influx of new arrivals and fueling tensions within the human rights groups.
All bail hearings have been cancelled. These are the only routes to freedom. When justice is being closed I imagine it is terrifying for those left inside with no internet. The visits (social & legal) have been cancelled. I cannot stress enough how seriously this is impacting on detainees mental health. They fear for themselves, fear for their families but are unable to control their environment.Facilities are being shut down (gym, barber, library) and 2 people to a tiny cell. The UK Home Office needs to release all detainees now. Target driven culture that deports first & asks questions later inevitably leads to institutional racism, there's no escaping it. Policies are passed & upheld that affect black & minority ethnic people disproportionately, Windrush is proof of that
Human Rights Activist
Bigboy Sibanda
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles