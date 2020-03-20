UK Home Office and the most dangerous pandemic for a generation #COVID19

Dear Editor,

It's not only inhumane for UK Home Office to carry on detaining people in these circumstances, but it's actually a danger to public health, nationally. "The BBC understands that around 900 detainees were in the UK's immigration removal centres last Friday 20/03/20, after the release of 300 people last week." Talk about double standards this is on the next level. The release of a few leads to an influx of new arrivals and fueling tensions within the human rights groups.

All bail hearings have been cancelled. These are the only routes to freedom. When justice is being closed I imagine it is terrifying for those left inside with no internet. The visits (social & legal) have been cancelled. I cannot stress enough how seriously this is impacting on detainees mental health. They fear for themselves, fear for their families but are unable to control their environment.

Facilities are being shut down (gym, barber, library) and 2 people to a tiny cell. The UK Home Office needs to release all detainees now. Target driven culture that deports first & asks questions later inevitably leads to institutional racism, there's no escaping it. Policies are passed & upheld that affect black & minority ethnic people disproportionately, Windrush is proof of that

Human Rights Activist

Bigboy Sibanda