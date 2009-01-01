Home | World | Africa | ZANU-PF Central Committee meeting postponed

ZANU-PF President and First Secretary, Emmerson Mnangagwa has challenged the party leadership to lead by example in the fight against COVID-19.

The President was speaking at 338th ZNAU-PF Politburo meeting in Harare today which also saw the central committee meeting which was scheduled for this week being postponed as a precautionary measure in the wake of COVID-19.

The Politburo meeting was held at the main hall instead of the usual boardroom to practice social distancing.

The ruling ZANU-PF also said the indiscipline shown by party youths in recent months must be nipped in the bud. The secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke has been given the task to investigate and find out who was behind the statements by the youths which disrespected the leadership of the party.

