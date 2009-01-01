Home | World | Africa | Health Minister is responsible for Zororo's death - Zim Doctors for Human Rights
Health Minister is responsible for Zororo's death - Zim Doctors for Human Rights



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 hours 23 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights have apportioned the blame on the Minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo for the death of a journalist Zororo Makamba who succumbed to coronavirus in Harare.

Makamba had been confined to Wilkins Hospital after he was diagnosed with the Covid 19 amid indications that there was nothing done to him by helath workers until time of his death. Also his efforts to seek help from outside the Wilkins were blocked by the minister.

"Minister of Health and Child Care, Obadiah Moyo must take responsibility for the demise of Zororo Makamba and account to the Makamba family and the nation. We also demand that the Minister comes clean on the state of preparedness and response by the government on COVID-19," the Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights posted in their Social Media account.

