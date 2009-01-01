Govt need more money to deal with Covid-19 - Madzimure
- 3 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
MDC legislator Willas Madzimure has said government of Zimbabwe needs more money to deal with the deadly Covid 19.
This come in the wake of exposure that the count5rly isolation centres are not well equipped and ready to cater for patients in case of the outbreak of Covid 19."The Government needs more money to deal with the COVID-19. Therefore, I humbly suggest that the Government scale down subsidies on transport and direct the savings to fight against COVID-19. By so doing the government will at the same time be reducing unnecessary travel," Madzimure said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 192