Govt need more money to deal with Covid-19 - Madzimure

MDC legislator Willas Madzimure has said government of Zimbabwe needs more money to deal with the deadly Covid 19.

This come in the wake of exposure that the count5rly isolation centres are not well equipped and ready to cater for patients in case of the outbreak of Covid 19.

"The Government needs more money to deal with the COVID-19. Therefore, I humbly suggest that the Government scale down subsidies on transport and direct the savings to fight against COVID-19. By so doing the government will at the same time be reducing unnecessary travel," Madzimure said.

