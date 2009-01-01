Home | World | Africa | Chamisa told to stop playing games on Corona Virus

The MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa has once again set tongues wagging following his recent pronouncement that Harare had recorded two more cases of corona virus contrary to pronouncements by the Ministry of Health and the President Mnangagwa

Writing on his twitter handle, overzealous politician claimed on Friday the 20th of March that "I have just been informed by City authorities that we have two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Harare this morning. Please take preventive measures and exercise extreme caution wherever you are. We must together ACT to stop the virus from spreading. Remember to always wash your hands."

He made his pronouncement after the Ministry of Health and Child Care had confirmed a first case of the COVID19 in Harare on state television.

Commenting on the development, ZANU-PF Information and Publicity Director, Tafadzwa Mugwadi warned Chamisa to desist from such irresponsible and baseless pronouncements on matters that he has no information over.

"This global pandemic which has sadly arrived within our boarders is a serious threat to human security and must be understood as such. Doctors globally even in developed countries with better facilities have battled unsuccessfully to contain this deadly pandemic but thank God they are working around the clock to close ranks and fight the disease, a situation that has seen Cuba sending doctors to Italy to assist the European country which has become the epicentre of the disease" said Mugwadi

Mugwadi further said that "now, that means only the government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Health, the Presidency working with other key stakeholders like WHO can make factual and accurate pronouncements on the matter and not any other mere mortals elements who think the arrival of this pandemic is a joking matter or a good vantage for politicking. Put simply, I must say that Nelson Chamisa and his party are not doctors, neither do they have Covid-19 test kits, nor a facility to scan and test the disease. It is only probably out of desperation to salvage political relevance which is not what the nation needs at the moment. Any legitimate pronouncements on this issue must be backed on laboratory, medical and scientific tests and not hearsay and bus stop gossip:" he said.

Cde Mugwadi said Government and its relevant ministry have no reason whatsoever to withhold statistics on this pandemic and that is why, the Ministry and the Presidency confirmed the first and second cases of this disease soon after the tests were conducted. "If Chamisa and the MDC Alliance are so eager to play a key role in the fight against this disease, the university of Zimbabwe's Medical School is a stone throw away for a five or seven-year medical training and only then can he lay his hands on the corona virus test-kits."

