Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe catches coronavirus cold

Zimbabwe's economy has started catching a cold over the coronavirus, as major industries and some of the country's recreational facilities have started closing down, and taking responsive measures to decongest their premises.

Meanwhile, senior doctors and nurses have downed tools with immediate effect over government's failure to provide them with protective clothing and medical infrastructure to tackle the coronavirus that has claimed many health workers internationally.

Apart from the protective clothes, nurses also demanded a coronavirus allowance from the distressed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, which has struggled to meet the basic demands for the medial staff since coming into power in November 2017 on the back of a military coup.The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has urged the government to immediately consider a total lockdown to help control the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

In its COVID-19 Monitoring and Advocacy Report dated March 24, ZADHR said government must urgently provide funds to procure respiratory support machines to be used throughout the country for severe cases of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...