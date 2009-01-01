Zimbabwe catches coronavirus cold
- 4 hours 51 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Meanwhile, senior doctors and nurses have downed tools with immediate effect over government's failure to provide them with protective clothing and medical infrastructure to tackle the coronavirus that has claimed many health workers internationally.Apart from the protective clothes, nurses also demanded a coronavirus allowance from the distressed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, which has struggled to meet the basic demands for the medial staff since coming into power in November 2017 on the back of a military coup.
The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) has urged the government to immediately consider a total lockdown to help control the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
In its COVID-19 Monitoring and Advocacy Report dated March 24, ZADHR said government must urgently provide funds to procure respiratory support machines to be used throughout the country for severe cases of COVID-19.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles