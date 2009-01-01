Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa sets Matuke on witch-hunt for Matutu, Tsenengamu handlers

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Zanu-PF secretary for security, Lovemore Matuke to lead a task team that will to probe senior party officials believed to be funding party youths to issue ‘reckless' statements that denigrate leaders of the ruling party.

Last month, the Politburo was forced to suspend deputy youth secretary Tongai Matutu and expel youth political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu after the two made sensational claims that business tycoons with strong links to senior government and ruling party officials, had captured the State.

The two youth leaders claimed that State capture was the reason behind high level corruption in government corridors and the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

Those implicated in the State capture by Matutu and Tsenengamu were; Kuda Tagwirei, the majority shareholder of Sakunda Holdings, Tafadzwa Musarara, the president of the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) and Billy Rautenbach, the owner of Green Fuels.

Tagwirei has strong links to Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga. He also sits in Mnangagwa's presidential advisory committee.

However, the allegations did not go well with Mnangagwa and other Politburo members who summarily suspended the youth leaders.

Tsenengamu was later expelled from the party after he defied a party directive to attend the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology while continuing to raise corruption allegations within government circles.

At its Politburo meeting Wednesday, it was resolved that Matuke, who is also the deputy labour minister, should lead the investigations with the main task of finding out who among senior party officials were backing the party youths to make allegations that disrespected the party's leadership.

The allegations made by the youth league have been viewed as part of the factional fights within Zanu-PF as some senior officials are reported to be unhappy with Mnangagwa's style of leadership after backing him in a military coup that saw then President Robert Mugabe removed from office November 2017.

