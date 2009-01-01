Food hampers for COVID-19 medical staff
In a letter to Health minister Obadiah Moyo, GMAZ national chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara said the millers will also provide food to all coronavirus referral hospitals in the country for would be patients in the next two months.
"I am pleased that GMAZ national executive committee, the supreme decision making organ, has unanimously agreed that the organisation will donate food to your ministry in support of the strenuous efforts you are exerting to contain this pandemic," Musarara said in a letter to Moyo yesterday."We will donate 200 monthly generous food hampers for two months to medical personnel specifically deployed to deal with COVID-19 nationwide. This will be our token of appreciation to their families for the hard work and sacrifice."
The letter added: "We will also provide adequate quantities of food (maize-meal, rice, sugar beans) to all COVID referral hospitals for would be patients for the next two years."
Musarara also said his organisation was monitoring the coronavirus raft of measures taken by South Africa and Mozambique to control the plague and hope that movement of cargo will not be disturbed.
He said GMAZ was currently embarking on grain imports which are passing through South Africa,
which imposed a total lockdown on Monday which was effective last night.
