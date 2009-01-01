Home | World | Africa | Energy Mutodi pushes for Domboshava to be an urban zone

The Deputy Minister of Information, Media, Publicity and Broadcast services Dr Energy Mutodi has called on Local Government authorities to turn Domboshava into an urban zone.

Domboshava is classified as a rural district council area under Goromonzi West constituency.

Several urban dwellers have migrated to Domboshava due to low rental and affordable land in the area as it is still classified under the rural district council.

Dr Mutodi said, "People are selling land in Domboshava. These sales have been going on for a long time and that explains why Domboshava has become overpopulated".

The Deputy Minister and Goromonzi West MP went on to add that "We do not blame anyone as both parties, that is , either sellers or buyers for the over population. Domboshava is very close to Harare and urbanites are using it as a dormitory town."

Dr Mutodi further added that "All we want is for the area to be developed to match its new status as an urban zone."

The call to turn Domboshava into an urban zone was supported by Dr John Mbizvo a local government and urban planning expert who said "Domboshava needs to be turned into a town, this would be an important and major milestone for the new dispensation. The new dispensation is in dire need of quick wins and turning Domboshava into a town will unlock the true value and potential of the area."

