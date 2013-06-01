Home | World | Africa | Traditional healer speaks on Coronavirus
Traditional healer speaks on Coronavirus



Prominent Zimbabwean traditional healer Sekuru Banda has expressed hope on the deadly Coronavirus saying people should not panic.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com in Harare today the traditional healer said people should take heed from health educators and follow the government's decree banning of public gathering.

"It is very unfortunate that we have been hit  by the pandemic but my message is people should not panic instead we should all comply to the government's orders and follow  health tips from the ministry of health," said the traditional healer.

The soft spoken traditional healer said the pandemic does not require fake prophecies but just to follow hygiene.

"This pandemic does not require fake prophecies but instead people should follow hygiene ways of living and l am glad that borders have closed and all ports of entry have been closed people should just be patient it is a passing phase no need to panic," he added.

So far over nearly 21 000 people have died of the disease  globally while 460 000 are infected.

