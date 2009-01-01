Home | World | Africa | COVID-19: Mutare patient tests negative

One of the two suspected cases of Covid-19 in Mutare has tested negative while results for the second patient are expected to come in tomorrow.

Samples collected from the two were sent to Harare after they had shown symptoms associated with Covid-19. Acting Manicaland provincial medical director Dr Munyaradzi Mukuzunga said test results for the suspect who was on self-isolation at home had come back negative.

"We have received results for the person who has been self-isolating at home. We expect to receive results for the Malaria patient who is at Mutare Provincial hospital tomorrow," he said.

He said the patient had been placed in isolation since the day he was admitted and although he had recovered well from Malaria, he was still being monitored until results came back.

"All hospitals have an isolation wing or room which are being reserved for patients who might exhibit symptoms of Covid-19. Personnel at Mutare provincial hospital have been careful to isolate the patient to ensure safety of everyone as they treated him for Malaria," he said.

Dr Mukuzunga said although nurses had downed tools at all hospitals, the provincial unit was still prepared to deal with all emergencies and those coming in for resupply of medication.

