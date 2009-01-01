Home | World | Africa | Council limits mourners at burials to 30
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
THE Bulawayo City Council has implemented a raft of measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 including shutting down of khothama weekend market and limiting to 30 mourners attending burials.

The council will also order shops to limit customers entering their shops.

Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni announced the drastic measures on Thursday morning, as council commits to fighting Covid-19.

Clr Mguni urges Government to implement a national lockdown as it being done in South Africa among other nations.

