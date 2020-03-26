Home | World | Africa | Air Zimbabwe suspends South Africa flights

AIR Zimbabwe (Private) Limited (Air Zimbabwe) has suspended flights to South Africa, due to that country's 21-day lockdown as a preventative measure to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a three-week long lockdown, which will see people staying at home in that country. South Africa has over 700 confirmed coronavirus cases.

"In light of the continued escalations in the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) across the world and with cases being reported at a local level in Zimbabwe, the national airline, Air Zimbabwe remains committed to play its part in ensuring the health, comfort and peace of mind of our staff, clients and other stakeholders.

"In line with measures taken by the government and guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO), we have put in place the following measures: due to lockdown in South Africa, Air Zimbabwe is suspending its flights to Johannesburg effective March 26, 2020 until further notice," the organisation said.

While barring flights to South Africa, Air Zimbabwe said domestic flights and those to Tanzania, Dar-es-Salaam will remain operational.

As a way of minimising human contact, Air Zimbabwe urged its clients to make online bookings for flights.

The decision to suspend flights also comes at a time the country has locked its borders and only allowing returning residents.

According to Air Zimbabwe, it had also suspended all school and educational tours until further notice.

"Air Zimbabwe has updated cancellation, re-booking and refund policy to all its passengers. The airline will waive all penalties on reservation changes, reissues and refunds to affected passengers.

"Continued operations remain guided by directives from the government as well as the latest WHO and International Civil Aviation Organisation guidelines as may be given from time to time," Air Zimbabwe said.

