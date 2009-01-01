Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe to shutdown for 14 days...army to be deployed

Information coming from Harare indicate that the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led government in contemplating imposing a 14 day lockdown in the country due to the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

According to reliable sources in the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation, all leave for military and security personnel cancelled with immediate effect.



More details to follow…

The President is expected to issue a statement within the next 48 hours from the time of writing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...