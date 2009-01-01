Sakunda walks the talk on Covid-19 response
All equipment is expected to be in the country by April 5 and the two medical facilities identified by Sakunda Holdings – Rock Foundation Medical Centre and St Anne's Hospital – are expected to become operational soon after.
This comes amid reports that Sakunda, working with a team of doctors led by Dr David Chimuka, has already identified more places in and outside Harare which can be used to fight the deadly virus.
The utilisation of new sites will be determined by government.Sakunda officials say some of the equipment will start arriving this Friday from China after payments were already done to ensure that Rock Foundation Medical Centre and St Anne's Hospital are operational as a matter of urgency.
The equipment expected in the country includes 100 ventilators, 10 000 rapid testing kits, 5 000 protective suits, 10 000 disposable protective gowns, 100 000 gloves, 100 000 disposable shoe covers, 50 000 goggles and 50 000 respiratory N95 masks.
Also to come is one million surgical masks, one million disposable caps, 40 000 litres of HTH disinfectant, 40 000 litres of hand sanitisers, 100 infrared thermometers and 5 000 face shields, among others.
Officials said there is a possibility that some of the equipment will be donated to Wilkins Hospital, which is currently undergoing refurbishment.
They added that the hospitals will be open to everyone, contrary to reports that they were meant for the elite.
