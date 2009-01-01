Home | World | Africa | Minister Ncube must go for self isolation to save others - Mabhena

A political activist Ngqabutho Mabhena has urged Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to go into self isolation to save all those he usually associate with since he has been up and in Europe shaking hands with officials there.

"The Zimbabwean Minister of Finance Prof Mthulie Ncube was in Europe , shaking hands of everyone he met. We know that Europe is now the epicenter of COVID-19. For his and our own safety, Minister Ncube must immediately go for self isolation and testing , that is , if he has not yet done so," Mabhena posted on his facebook wall.

"If he does and tests positive to COVID -19, all those people he had contact with in Harare must immediately (that is if he has attended any cabinet meeting post his European tour) be placed in self isolation including President Mnangagwa and the entire Zimbabwean cabinet pending COVID-19 investigation. We must at this difficult time maintain social distance as advised by medical expects."

