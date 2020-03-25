Home | World | Africa | Travelling Zimbabweans in Corona horror

As the country struggles to deal with the deadly coronavirus at home, the government has now also been forced to rescue 107 Zimbabweans who are being detained by Tanzanian authorities in Dar es Salaam over the pandemic.

A video has emerged online of Zimbabweans who have been detained on arrival in Tanzania and will be quarantined for 14 days at their own cost before they get tested for coronavirus. Many countries have imposed travel bans and lockdowns as they try to contain the coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 30000 and killed at least 15 000 people worldwide.

Zimbabweans who had travelled to Tanzania with Air Zimbabwe were detained on arrival and are going to be quarantined for 14 days at their own cost in Tanzania @Mavhure @energymutodi @nicolehondo @JonesMusara @hwendec @nickmangwana @mdczimbabwe @nelsonchamisa @zanupf_patriots pic.twitter.com/I5aKwM1aMp — Poto Njere (@Potonjeree) March 25, 2020

Zimbabwe recently announced the closure of borders and urged citizens against traveling outside the country. It's not clear when the group traveled but they can be seen engaged in prayer for God's intervention in their crisis.More to follow.....

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...