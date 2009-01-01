Home | World | Africa | WATCH: SA soldiers beating up motorists as requested by Ramaphosa

SA National Defence Force soldiers are already being accused of abusing power.

They were allegedly caught on camera beating up motorists.

Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening when he addressed the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) at the Doornkop army base, south of Johannesburg, just hours before the commencement of the lockdown urged the SANDF to nudge citizens in the right direction and remind them why you are doing your duty.

