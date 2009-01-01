Home | World | Africa | Man jumps 10 floors to his death

A 29-YEAR-OLD man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor building in Harare's Central Business District (CBD), the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed yesterday.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday, saying the matter was still under investigation.

"Police in Harare are investigating a suspected suicide case involving a 29-year-old man who is believed to have jumped from the 10th floor of a building in the CBD. He suffered head injuries and died on the spot. We urge the public to seek counselling instead of taking their lives," Nyathi said.

Yesterday's incident came after a reported spike in suicide cases, especially among men.

Nyathi recently told the Daily News that more than 2 000 men had killed themselves between 2015 and 2019.

"Between 2015 and 2019, 2 058 men committed suicide as compared to 505 females during the same period.

"There are several reasons for this, including traumatic experiences. Some would also have been told they are HIV-positive and fail to handle it, while others would have suffered neglect, marital and financial challenges and so on.

"Among children, it's usually those who do not want to be reprimanded or social media-related issues," Nyathi said.

Health experts then, told the Daily News that economic challenges ravaging Zimbabwe had made it harder for most men to maintain their mental health.

Research has also shown that due to cultural beliefs and social norms, men usually do not see the need to seek mental healthcare until it's too late.

This comes at a time when the country is facing a shortage of psychiatrists and mental health institutions.

The Friendship Bench, a government initiative to bridge the mental health treatment gap, has indicated that the demand for psychological services is on the rise — with 100 000 people having sought mental health services from the organisation so far.

Despite the huge demand for such services, a recent report by the parliamentary portfolio committee on Health and Child Care revealed that the country's mental health centres were being weighed down by serious impediments which included severe shortage of staff and medicine, in addition to poor infrastructure.

"The committee noted with concern the lack of financial support towards the provision of mental health services for infants, children and adults in the psychiatric institutions it visited, especially, Ngomahuru and Mlondolozi.

"This has resulted in shortages of medicines, critical staff shortages, balanced diet food and other basic commodities, as this sector does not get donor support.

"Among some of the worst staff shortages witnessed is Harare Hospital Psychiatric Unit that needs up to 27 more registered mental nurses, as well as 15 nurse aids and nine general hand staff," read part of the report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...