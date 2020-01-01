Home | World | Africa | ZMC accreditation fees gazetted
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 34 minutes ago
Government has gazetted registration fees for accreditation of journalists by the Zimbabwe Media Commission with locals required to pay $120 for a new applicant, $80 renewal and $50 for card replacement.

Local journalists working for foreign media houses will pay their accreditation fee of US$200. The rates are effective from January 1, 2020. This was contained in Statutory 79 of 2020 titled access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Registration, Accreditation and Levy) (Amendment) Regulations, 2020 (No. 8).

"It is hereby notified that the Commission has, with the approval of the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, in terms of section 91 of the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act [Chapter 10:27], made the regulations.

"The First Schedule to the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy (Registration, Accreditation and Levy) Regulations, 2002, published in Statutory Instrument 169 of 2002, is repealed and substituted with the new regulations," read the Gazette

Application for a foreign journalist manning a representative office of a foreign media service the accreditation fee is US$300. While the fee for a temporary accreditation for a foreign journalist is US$150. Fee for extension of accreditation period is US$50. Productions or Projects will attract a US$2 000 fee.

According to the Gazette there would be a special accreditation fee for those from the Southern Africa Development Countries bloc. They will pay US$30 while the rest of Africa pay US$50 and others US$100.

