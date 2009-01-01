Olinda Chapel donates 10 000 masks to Zimbabwe
The donation was made through her Olinda Chapel Foundation."The Olinda Chapel Foundation has over 10 000 disposable masks to give to our Zimbabwe Healthcare System (especially Wilkins Hospital). Our Doctors and Nurses need to be protected too due to this time of uncertainty," Olinda said.
"Unfortunately we do not know whom to get in touch with for this. Need to ensure we don't get charged by ZIMRA when we ship these. That they are distributed evenly to all hospitals. If there are any other corporates that would be interested in joining us in this initiative please DM me."
