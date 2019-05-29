Home | World | Africa | Buyanga snatches son movie style

BUSINESSMAN Frank Buyanga yesterday allegedly hired two armed men to kidnap his son movie-style from his former girlfriend Chantelle Muteswa as the row over their son's custodianship turned nasty.

Muteswa filed a report with Waterfalls Police Station under RRB4310164.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi's did not comment as his phone was continuously ringing, without being answered.

A footage of the alleged kidnapping went viral last night.

According to Muteswa, her son was kidnapped by two armed men who were using a white Ford Ranger with South African number plates.

"I was about to reverse my car at Spar Parktown Waterfalls. I saw armed men approaching my car.

"The window of my car was slightly open and they took advantage of that to open the door. They forcibly took my son and fled to their car.

"When we got to their car, they insulted me and my mother. They fled away with my son," a distraught Muteswa told the Daily News.

"Frank Buyanga was in the car sitting at the back. They were driving a white Ford Ranger car with a South African number plate.

"My mother sustained injuries all over the body when she tried to stop them. I also sustained some injuries.

"My fear is that he (Buyanga) can run away with the son. He was barred from taking my son outside the country, but he continues to do that.

"In the last two weeks he filed an application with the South African High Court seeking permission to be in custody of the son in SA. He wants to stay with him in SA," Muteswa added.

Buyanga's number was not reachable when the Daily News tried to contact him.

Earlier, Muteswa had in a statement, before the alleged incident in Waterfalls — sensationally claimed that Buyanga was romantically-linking her to one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's sons, because of bitterness "over failure to capture" the First Family.

This was after the South Africa-based businessman had accused the First Family of having a hand in what he alleged was "the kidnapping" of his son whom he allegedly failed to gain access to after a recent court ruling.

Buyanga alleged that Muteswa was having a relationship with one of Mnangagwa's sons.

Recently Buyanga won a landmark case in which the court ruled that he should have equal rights given to the mother of his son in-so-far as having access to him was concerned.

However, the businessman claimed that he couldn't access his son and alleged that Muteswa had used her alleged connections to the First Family to "kidnap" his son.

In a blistering response to Buyanga's allegations that she was using her "relationship" with one of Mnangagwa's sons and that the First Family had taken sides with her — Muteswa said her old flame was acting out of bitterness over "failure to capture" Mnangagwa and his family.

"Buyanga has abused his access to senior public officials asking for favours and routinely offers to take care of their personal expenses in exchange.

"More recently, he has made various allegations of association between myself and the First Family, specifically that I have somehow gained the active involvement of the First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa, and her two sons who he alleges I am romantically involved with," Muteswa said.

"I state here and now that I have never met the First Lady despite my efforts, she has never involved herself in my dispute with … Buyanga.

"I am not romantically involved with either gentlemen, and most certainly not with both of them.

""Buyanga is a habitual liar and survives by it, his attempts to hoodwink the public are born out of desperation that he has not been able to capture and abuse the First Family," she added.

Buyanga's mobile phone was out of reach when he was contacted for his response to Muteswa's allegations.

On Buyanga winning the landmark case and attempting to have access to his son, Muteswa said she was currently the only parent entitled to sole custodianship of the child.

"I am the sole custodian of the minor child concerned since his birth. I obtained a court order for sole custody from the Children's Court on the 29th of May 2019 (CCA205/18).

"That order is an extant order and currently … regulating the custody of the minor child. Buyanga's contention that the order is outdated or has expired is based on an ignorant view of how court orders are varied or amended," she said.

Crucially, Muteswa said the order "giving her sole custody of the boy was still in force even after a March 19, 2020 ruling to give them joint custody" of the child, as she had rushed to the Supreme Court four days later.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...