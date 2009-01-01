Home | World | Africa | Chamisa announces support for Mnangagwa

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has announced that he is fully behind the decision by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus.

In a statement on Friday evening, Chamisa said, "The decision to lockdown Zimbabwe is necessary, wise and supported. We are in circumstances of a catastrophe. There is only one Zimbabwe. We are one people. Politics aside, we must unite to save lives. Measures to test, detect the virus and cushion the vulnerable essential."

President Mnangagwa told the nation that the lockdown will take effect from Monday 30 March. Only companies that offer essential services will remain open during the period of the lockdown.

Mass public transport has been banned except for ZUPCO buses and buses ferrying civil servants.

However, MDC Secretary for education Fadzayi Mahere has question President Mnangagwa's failure to address the nation regarding the state of affairs in the health sector.

"Lockdown for 21 days but no word on doctors' strike, closure of hospitals and what the plan is to treat the sick. No word on Wilkins and Thorngrove that have extremely limited capacity. Are people meant to stay home and die? We need new leaders." Mahere posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, South Africa announced on Friday morning that two of coronavirus patients have passed on. In America, the death toll has risen to above 1000 and infections are nearly 100 000.

