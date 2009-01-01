Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Mnangagwa locksdown Zimbabwe for 21 days...deploys army
WATCH: Mnangagwa locksdown Zimbabwe for 21 days...deploys army



President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to deal with the deadly coronavirus starting from 30 March.

Another development announced by the President is that the Command Element will be deployed during the process.

The measures by President Mnangagwa come after 5 people were positively confirmed ton have the deadly virus that has killed two people in South Africa and 9 000 people in Italy.

All mass public transportation has been banned.

Watch the video below:

