Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Mnangagwa announces Zimbabwe's 21 days lockdown which starts Monday
WATCH: Mnangagwa locksdown Zimbabwe for 21 days...deploys army
UK coronavirus deaths spikes to 759

WATCH: Mnangagwa announces Zimbabwe's 21 days lockdown which starts Monday



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 44 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Mnangagwa has this evening announced that the country will be on lockdown for 21 days starting next Monday as Government steps up its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

State of the Nation https://t.co/26vpodPzDr

— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) March 27, 2020

More to follow....

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 181