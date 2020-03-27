WATCH: Mnangagwa announces Zimbabwe's 21 days lockdown which starts Monday
President Mnangagwa has this evening announced that the country will be on lockdown for 21 days starting next Monday as Government steps up its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
State of the Nation https://t.co/26vpodPzDr— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) March 27, 2020
