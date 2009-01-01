Home | World | Africa | UK coronavirus deaths spikes to 759

A total of 759 people have now died of the coronavirus in the UK, while 14,579 have tested positive.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has risen from 578 to 759, according to the Department of Health. This is the biggest rise in deaths that the country has seen so far.

The death toll jumped by 181 on Friday - a rise of 31% - making it the biggest rise in deaths that the country has seen so far, surpassing yesterday’s record of 115.

In England, patients were aged between 29 and 98 years old.

All but four patients, aged between 82 and 91 years old, had underlying health conditions, health officials said.

The UK has the seventh highest number of recorded deaths in the world after Italy, Spain, China, Iran, France and the US.

The head of the NHS in England, Simon Stevens, said there are currently 6,200 patients with coronavirus in hospital.

He says the NHS is "pulling out all the stops" to ensure they and those who will be hospitalised in future get the treatment they deserve.

An extra 33,000 beds are being created for coronavirus patients as part of an "extraordinary effort" to reconfigure the health service, he adds.

He confirms that there will be two new major Nightingale hospitals built on the sites of Birmingham's NEC and the Manchester conference centre.

