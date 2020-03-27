Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa to announce shutdown...citizens to stop paying rent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to address the nation on Friday night to announce a nationwide lockdown to deal with the deadly coronavirus.

A GMAZ leaked internal document circulating on social media revealed that all shop will close except for essential services shops which will be open for only four hours a day.

Another development expected to be announced by the President is that all citizens will be exempt from paying rent during the lockdown.

#BREAKING Maize meal will only be delivered to suburban shops under a new directive by the Grain Millers Association in preparation for a lockdown in Zimbabwe. During the lockdown, rentals will be suspended and only industries producing food, water and sanitary products to open pic.twitter.com/tFjfYBdttH — ZimLive (@zimlive) March 27, 2020

