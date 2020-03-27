Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa to announce shutdown...citizens to stop paying rent
UK coronavirus deaths spikes to 759
Ramaphosa might have coronavirus

Mnangagwa to announce shutdown...citizens to stop paying rent



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 10 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to address the nation on Friday night to announce a nationwide lockdown to deal with the deadly coronavirus.

A GMAZ  leaked internal document circulating on social media revealed that all shop will close except for essential services shops which will be open for only four hours a day.

Another development expected to be announced by the President is that all citizens will be exempt from paying rent during the lockdown.

Read the full statement below:


#BREAKING Maize meal will only be delivered to suburban shops under a new directive by the Grain Millers Association in preparation for a lockdown in Zimbabwe. During the lockdown, rentals will be suspended and only industries producing food, water and sanitary products to open pic.twitter.com/tFjfYBdttH

— ZimLive (@zimlive) March 27, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 181