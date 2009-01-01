Home | World | Africa | BREAKING: Italy's coronavirus death toll hits 9,134

Italy has confirmed 969 more deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total to 9,134.

There are 4,401 new infections, making a total of 66,414 current cases.

This is believed to be the sharpest rise in fatalities that any country has seen so far throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

