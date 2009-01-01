Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe lockdown to start tomorrow midnight
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Information Nick Mangwana has said Zimbabwean total lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 starts tomorrow at midnight.

Mnagwana was responding to people's questions on microbloging Twitter.

"Many are asking about the hour when the lockdown will start it is at midnight tomorrow (Sunday into Monday).This is at 0000Hours coming out of Sunday." Mangwana said.

The declaration of a total  lockdown was made by president Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic which has infected more than 500 000 people worldwide.

