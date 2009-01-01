Home | World | Africa | Joice Mujuru supports Zim lockdown

Former Zimbabwean vice president Joice Mujuru has hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's declaration of a total lock down to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Mujuru said the national lockdown was long overdue and very welcome.

"A National Lockdown was long overdue and very welcome if it means it will stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.It is better to be safe rather than be sorry.# stay safe,"Mujuru said.

Meanwhile, vendors have bemoaned the move saying they earn a living through day to day sells hence the lockdown will impact on them heavily.

"This lockdown is not good for us as we make a living from day to day sells what will we will do in this situation we will try to defy the order to survive,"said one vendor who declined to be named.

