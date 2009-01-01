Home | World | Africa | Joice Mujuru supports Zim lockdown
Zimbabwe lockdown to start tomorrow midnight
Zanu-PF benefactor in murky Zupco bus deal

Joice Mujuru supports Zim lockdown



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 58 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Former Zimbabwean vice president Joice Mujuru has hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's declaration of a total lock down to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Mujuru said the national lockdown was long overdue and very welcome.

"A National Lockdown was long overdue and very welcome if it means it will stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.It is better to be safe rather than be sorry.# stay safe,"Mujuru said.

Meanwhile, vendors have bemoaned the move saying they earn a living through day to day sells hence the lockdown will impact on them heavily.

"This lockdown is not good for us as we make a living from day to day sells what will we will do in this situation we will try to defy the order to survive,"said one vendor who declined to be named.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 168