Joice Mujuru supports Zim lockdown
- 58 minutes ago
Mujuru said the national lockdown was long overdue and very welcome.
"A National Lockdown was long overdue and very welcome if it means it will stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.It is better to be safe rather than be sorry.# stay safe,"Mujuru said.
Meanwhile, vendors have bemoaned the move saying they earn a living through day to day sells hence the lockdown will impact on them heavily.
"This lockdown is not good for us as we make a living from day to day sells what will we will do in this situation we will try to defy the order to survive,"said one vendor who declined to be named.
