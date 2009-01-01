Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Russian biodefense troops disinfect nursing home in coronavirus-hit Italy
Mnangagwa's lockdown does not mean shutdown, says Charamba
German extends lockdown period as Covid-19 infections soar

 Experts from Moscow's biodefense unit have been deployed at the epicenter of the deadly Covid-19 outbreak in Italy, tasked with disinfecting a nursing home where patients died amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A Russian military biological and chemical protection team was dispatched to the Martino Zanchi nursing home in the city of Bergamo in Italy's northern Lombardy region on Friday.

Going from room to room, anti-epidemic specialists in hazmat suits and respirators sprayed disinfectant on all furniture, including beds and mattresses. They also thoroughly disinfected floors, walls and ceilings because traces of Covid-19 are known to have been found on many types of surfaces.

Source - rt

