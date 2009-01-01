Coronavirus can live on cellphones for 2 to 3 days

Scientists are saying that the virus can live on some hard surfaces for two to three days.
Many of us are being disciplined about hand-washing but it's also important to make sure the objects we use frequently aren't carrying the virus.
It might feel counterintuitive to put water near an expensive and important mobile phone - here's how to do it safely.
[embedded content]
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 174