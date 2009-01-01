Home | World | Africa | Coronavirus can live on cellphones for 2 to 3 days

Scientists are saying that the virus can live on some hard surfaces for two to three days.

Many of us are being disciplined about hand-washing but it's also important to make sure the objects we use frequently aren't carrying the virus.

It might feel counterintuitive to put water near an expensive and important mobile phone - here's how to do it safely.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...