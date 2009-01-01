People who die of Coronavirus in Zimbabwe will be buried the unusual way says Mangwana
In Zimbabwe people that die from #Covid19Zim are not buried in usual way. Health Authorities are in charge of preparing and handling the body to control infections. No body viewing, Taking the body home overnight, Opening of coffin. They will have disinfect the burial site," reads Mnangagwa's tweet.
So far Zimbabwe recorded one fatal case from Coronavirus which claimed the life of journalist Zororo Makamba and seven cases have been confirmed so far.
