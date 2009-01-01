+800 new coronavirus deaths in Spain, pushing toll to 5 690
- 2 hours 16 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Spain has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy with 5 690 fatalities. The number of confirmed cases have jumped to 72 248 as the country moves to significantly increase testing.
Although Spain's latest figures showed a daily increase of more than 8 000 cases, the rate of new infections appears to be slowing, with officials saying the epidemic appeared to be nearing its peak.
Madrid
Madrid remains the worst-hit region, with 2 757 deaths and 21 520 infections, leaving hospitals and mortuaries overwhelmed, and the regional authorities working to open a second temporary morgue in an unused public building near the airport to house the dead.
An initial site was opened last week at the ice skating rink at the Palacio de Hielo (Ice Palace) shopping centre.
With undertakers also overwhelmed, the government has authorised the army's involvement in the collection and transport of bodies for the duration of the state of emergency.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles