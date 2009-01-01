Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Mphoko exposes United Bulawayo Hospitals

Senior Zimbabwean doctor Siduduzo Mphoko has posted a video on social media showing the United Bulawayo Hospitals empty without any doctor or nurse on site.

Mphoko lamented the situation in the health sector saying it was overwhelming.

Said Mphoko:

Today at work..UBH...Majority of the nursing staff tools down. The hospital has literally 1, and a maximum of 2 nurses per ward. The wards have patients!. Its now overwhelming.

The structure of a hospital is very important...its like the foundation of a house. All the elements matter, our nurses matter, our senior nurses matter, the pharmacist matters, the receptionist matters, our admin matter, the switchboard operator matters, that lady or man who sweeps the floor matters...that person who works in the kitchen matters, that security guard...matters...that man or lady who tends to the garden matters. We ALL matter. Those of us in the frontline need proper PPEs, we need the public to #stayhome and stay safe, no unecessary movement, we need ppl to practice #social distancing. Please. " Help us help you, by helping yourselves...stay home"



