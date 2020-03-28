'Army plots to abduct Thabani Mpofu during lockdown?'
South African based businessman Ali Naka posted on Twitter that, "Military intelligence sources have told a very reliable lawyer that the system wants to abduct Advocate Thabani Mpofu and journalist Hopewell Chon'ono during the Lockdown period. @daddyhope is accused of posting a tweet where Mpofu said he will lead folks to the Sakunda clinic."
There's growing chatter about a plot to abduct @daddyhope and Advocate Thabani Mpofu. It's imminent. The duo has provoked the ire of Mnangagwa's hardline securocrats, after their planned demos - with Tsitsi Dangarembzga - against exclusive #COVID19 clinics funded through Sakunda! pic.twitter.com/7ZWCBTL3Tn— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) March 28, 2020
The Conoravirus clinic in question was said to be prepared for the elite of the land since there was no facility ready to assist them
Alpha Media Holdings Boss Trevor Ncube said if the rumors were true, it would be unfortunate that such action was been planned.
"Leadership Ali Naka l pray and hope this is not true. If your sources are right l pray this never happens. I might disagree with@daddyhope and Thabani on silly things but their life and rights are precious."
