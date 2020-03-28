Home | World | Africa | 'Army plots to abduct Thabani Mpofu during lockdown?'
We let her down: we should hang our heads in shame!
SA police use heavy-handed tactics to enforce the 21-day national lockdown

'Army plots to abduct Thabani Mpofu during lockdown?'



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The much-feared members of the Zimbabwe Military Intelligence are reportedly plotting to abduct famed lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu and award-winning journalist Hopewell Chinn'ono.

South African based businessman Ali Naka posted on Twitter that, "Military intelligence sources have told a very reliable lawyer that the system wants to abduct Advocate Thabani Mpofu and journalist Hopewell Chon'ono during the Lockdown period. @daddyhope is accused of posting a tweet where Mpofu said he will lead folks to the Sakunda clinic."

There's growing chatter about a plot to abduct @daddyhope and Advocate Thabani Mpofu. It's imminent. The duo has provoked the ire of Mnangagwa's hardline securocrats, after their planned demos - with Tsitsi Dangarembzga - against exclusive #COVID19 clinics funded through Sakunda! pic.twitter.com/7ZWCBTL3Tn

— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) March 28, 2020

The Conoravirus clinic  in question was said to be prepared for the elite of the land since there was no facility ready to assist them

Alpha Media Holdings Boss Trevor Ncube said if the rumors were true, it would be unfortunate that such action was been planned.

"Leadership Ali Naka l pray and hope this is not true. If your sources are right l pray this never happens. I might disagree with@daddyhope and Thabani on silly things but their life and rights are precious."

More details to follow…

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 175