Calls for General Chiwenga to be quarantined made

Opposition leaders have called upon the government to encourage Vice President Constantino Nyikadzino Dominic Guvheya Chiwenga to enter into a period of self-quarantine for 14 days after he landed in the country on Saturday from China.

Chiwenga had gone to China for a health review.

Senior MDC official and Member of Parliament Miriam Mushayi said, "Why is Chiwenga not in quarantine yet he was in China the epicenter of COVID-19? Instead of coming up with the gazette with punitive measures where are the safety net measures for the vulnerable? How Is a women vendor supposed to provide for her family during the 21 days?"

MDC Youth leader Discent Bajila said it was shocking that the General was allowed to resume work as if nothing happened.

"In other countries, a healthy person coming from high risk countries is subjected to compulsory self isolation. Elsewhere, a patient (therefore has underlying health issues) who just returned from seeking medical attention in China has been tasked with chairing National COVID-19 Taskforce." Bajila said. "The taskforce includes, amongst others, a person who believes that COVID-19 is a divine punishment for those who imposed sanctions on the country."

Commenting on the matter Political Analyst Kelvin Mazhandu said General Chiwenga must make protect the lives of Zimbabweans by going into quarantine.

Said Mazhandu, "I am urging the Vice President to follow the WHO regulations and go into quarantine since he came from a red zone country. He must not be in contact with anyone except health officials for 14 days. I encourage him not to sleep in the same bedroom with other family members, and try to use a separate toilet, if he can."

According to health officials quarantining means staying home and away from other people as much as possible for that 14-day period. People in this circumstance who don't live alone should do their best to retreat to their room or find a separate area in their home, and they shouldn't go out shopping, eating or socializing.

