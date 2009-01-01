Home | World | Africa | LISTEN: Ntsiki Mazwai's letter to Cyril Ramaphosa
WATCH: SA police stoned during over lockdown
How COVID-19 is changing the lives of Tanzanians

LISTEN: Ntsiki Mazwai's letter to Cyril Ramaphosa



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Former journalist and anti-apartheid activist Thami Mazwai's daughter Ntsiki, a poet, in a letter she shared on her Twitter account on Saturday via three audio posts, lambasted South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa for the 21-day lockdown and said it's all because he was "never held accountable to Marikana" massacre.

She accused Ramaphosa of being unable to rationalize his own wealth as he became a billionaire in a poverty-stricken country without creating anything.

She also accused Ramaphosa of being "part of the capitalist problem that oppresses Africans on this continent."

She attacked the ANC and Ramaphosa of having ignored the land issue in 1994 during the ye dawn of democracy and sold the nation for "houses in the north and German cars."

She said some of the restrictions imposed on regular South Africans in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus were not implementable.

She said the "untrained army" was terrorising people in the township during the lockdown.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 170