LISTEN: Ntsiki Mazwai's letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

Former journalist and anti-apartheid activist Thami Mazwai's daughter Ntsiki, a poet, in a letter she shared on her Twitter account on Saturday via three audio posts, lambasted South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa for the 21-day lockdown and said it's all because he was "never held accountable to Marikana" massacre.

She accused Ramaphosa of being unable to rationalize his own wealth as he became a billionaire in a poverty-stricken country without creating anything.

She also accused Ramaphosa of being "part of the capitalist problem that oppresses Africans on this continent."

She attacked the ANC and Ramaphosa of having ignored the land issue in 1994 during the ye dawn of democracy and sold the nation for "houses in the north and German cars."

She said some of the restrictions imposed on regular South Africans in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus were not implementable.

She said the "untrained army" was terrorising people in the township during the lockdown.

