LISTEN: Ntsiki Mazwai's letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

She accused Ramaphosa of being unable to rationalize his own wealth as he became a billionaire in a poverty-stricken country without creating anything.
She also accused Ramaphosa of being "part of the capitalist problem that oppresses Africans on this continent."She attacked the ANC and Ramaphosa of having ignored the land issue in 1994 during the ye dawn of democracy and sold the nation for "houses in the north and German cars."
She said some of the restrictions imposed on regular South Africans in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus were not implementable.
She said the "untrained army" was terrorising people in the township during the lockdown.
