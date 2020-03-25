Home | World | Africa | Innscor fires all contract workers
Innscor fires all contract workers



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Innscor Africa has reportedly sent a message to its contract workers informing them that their contracts have been terminated due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic  that has registered 7 cases in Zimbabwe including 1 death.

Journalist Zenzele Ndebele posted on Twitter that, "This is a message from Innscor sent to workers this morning: Morning associates Please note all those on contract shall be terminated till the situation normalize. all attachees must be terminated as well last day being today trading.

"All shops that are going to close must submit leave forms without fail and also make sure all perishables are moved to shops."

Remember to stay safe during these times.#Covid19Zim #CoronavirusAwareness pic.twitter.com/M9XA1fz0dt

— Innscor Africa Ltd (@InnscorAfrica) March 25, 2020

The closure of shops was necessitated by the 21 days of lockdown that was declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday.In 2016, one of the Innscor brands  Bakers Inn was ordered by a National Employment Council (NEC) to reinstate 62 workers retrenched as the process was deemed unlawful.

According to the NEC ruling, the company had not followed the law although it was allowed to retrench, if it followed proper procedures.

