Mnangagwa's govt seeks US$100m corona war chest

THE government is scrounging around for at least US$100 million to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

The minister of Health and Child Care, Obadiah Moyo, told a local daily yesterday that Zimbabwe required at least US$100 million to set up a war chest to fight the disease - through the purchase of equipment such as rapid results test kits and ventilators needed for patients suffering from acute respiratory problems.

"We need US$100 million … this is what is required for us to meet all our requirements. Government has raised some money, but it is not enough. We need support from donors to be able to confront the disease. We are seeking funds from all over.

"Right now, we have equipment for testing that takes about five hours for results to come out, and we now need rapid test kits to step up our testing initiatives," Moyo said.

"We are thus looking for funding from donors and the business community so that we are able to meet all these challenges," he added.

Moyo also said the government was working closely with the private sector to combat the spread of the disease, which has killed more than 25 000 and infected hundreds of thousands other people around the world.

Some of the organisations that are chipping in to help include Higherlife Foundation, Sakunda Holdings and Unki Mine.

On the hand, the United States of America, which now has the highest number of infections in the world, has pledged US$470 000 to fight the disease in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe recorded its first coronavirus death on Monday - after talented television personality Zororo Makamba - who was the youngest son of telecommunications tycoon and former legendary broadcaster James Makamba - died at Wilkins Hospital, after being diagnosed with the lethal virus.

