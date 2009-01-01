Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Zimbabwe army to enforce 21-day lockdown
Zimbabwe Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa says army will enforce Monday's lockdown since the country is in a war-like situation against COVID19. She warned churches not to gather during Easter.
The minister says journalists should continue working with old accreditation cards. Video: Nunurai Jena

