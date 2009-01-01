Home | World | Africa | 'Ministers caused Zesa rot'
'Ministers caused Zesa rot'Chamisa suspends top four MDC members
Khupe backs Mnangagwa's lockdown

'Ministers caused Zesa rot'



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 15 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A damning forensic audit report by PricewaterhouseCooper Advisory Services has revealed that the rot at Zesa Holdings was caused by interference from former Energy ministers which disrupted the smooth running of the country' s power utility. The report revealed that former ministers Elton Mangoma, Dzikamai Mavhaire and Samuel Undege would give directives to Zesa officials and as a result the company lost huge amounts of money.

More to follow....

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 178