'Ministers caused Zesa rot'

A damning forensic audit report by PricewaterhouseCooper Advisory Services has revealed that the rot at Zesa Holdings was caused by interference from former Energy ministers which disrupted the smooth running of the country' s power utility. The report revealed that former ministers Elton Mangoma, Dzikamai Mavhaire and Samuel Undege would give directives to Zesa officials and as a result the company lost huge amounts of money.

More to follow....

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...