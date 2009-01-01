Home | World | Africa | Khupe backs Mnangagwa's lockdown

THE MDC-T has welcomed President Mnangagwa' s decision to put the country on total lockdown beginning tomorrow.

In a statement, the Dr Thokozani Khupe-led party said the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths across the globe were a clear demonstration that the world is fighting an invisible enemy.

"This enemy requires a huge army in order to be defeated. Therefore, every Zimbabwean is a soldier from now on going forward. Our biggest ammunition right now is heeding the call by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, which is to stay at home for 21 days starting on Monday," read the statement.

"The biggest ammunition is social distancing, practising good hygiene, washing your hands all the time and generally doing everything to keep ourselves safe."

Dr Khupe urged the nation to unite.

"It is high time we unite as a country in fighting this deadly pandemic regardless of our political affiliation and differences, regardless of our religion, gender or race."

Dr Khupe said what was important at the moment was that "we are all Zimbabweans". Let us adopt the motto ‘an injury to one is an injury to all' . Together we can make a difference. Let us fight coronavirus for a better future," she said.

