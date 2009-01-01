Home | World | Africa | MDC MP accused of plotting to politicise the distribution of rice

MDC House of Assembly Member for Kariba constituency, John Rolland Houghton has been accused of plotting to politicise the distribution of rice allocated to his constituency by Government.

It is reported that the constituency received 16 tonnes of rice from Government which is currently at the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Aspindale Depot, Harare.

The source within Houghton' s 2018 election campaign team alleges that the parliamentarian plans to give ten tonnes of the grain to MDC branches in Kariba rural and the remaining six tonnes to MDC membership in Kariba urban. To cover up his partisan distribution of food, the legislator reportedly identified 10 prominent ZANU PF members in all wards to be included as beneficiaries.

The source said that Houghton`s support in the constituency was very insignificant, hence the partisan distribution is meant to penetrate the rural part of the constituency.

Meanwhile, Houghton is currently working on logistics for the transportation of the rice to Kariba.

On the contrary the MDC party is on record accusing the ruling party ZANU PF of politicising food. However, Government has always assured the nation of a fair relief food distribution.

While addressing foreign diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe at a New Year reception in February, President Mnangagwa assured the international community that there will be no politicization of food handouts as government brings relief to citizens.

"Our immediate priority is to guarantee food security for our people. There shall be no politicization of food distribution," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...