Farmer trampled to death by an elephant



A 50-YEAR-OLD Mbire farmer was trampled by an elephant and died on the spot while guarding his sorghum from wild animals last week.

Barnabas Mwinga of Mufanechiya village ,Chief Matsiwo in Mbire died after an elephant charged at him when he tried to scare a heard of elephants away.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fedelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a case of sudden death in Mbire where a villager was trampled by an elephant," Dhewu said.

Police have warned people not to attempt to drive away dangerous animals but instead inform Zimparks or report the cases to any nearest police station.

